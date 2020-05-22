926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW

Amenities

Location! Utilities Included! Close to the Vienna/GMU Metro Stop (7 minute walk), Metro Bus, I-66, Shopping, and more! Ready to move in - townhouse. Hardwood floors on main level with a full bathroom. Easy flow from front door to anywhere in the home. Spacious living room with Gas Fireplace. Also on the main level is the Kitchen which opens to Dinning Room, and an Office or Recreation Room. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the upstairs. Owner resides in basement and reserves rights to backyard, garage, and basement.