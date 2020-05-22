All apartments in Vienna
926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW
926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW

926 Moorefield Creek Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

926 Moorefield Creek Road Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Location! Utilities Included! Close to the Vienna/GMU Metro Stop (7 minute walk), Metro Bus, I-66, Shopping, and more! Ready to move in - townhouse. Hardwood floors on main level with a full bathroom. Easy flow from front door to anywhere in the home. Spacious living room with Gas Fireplace. Also on the main level is the Kitchen which opens to Dinning Room, and an Office or Recreation Room. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the upstairs. Owner resides in basement and reserves rights to backyard, garage, and basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW have any available units?
926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW have?
Some of 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW currently offering any rent specials?
926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW pet-friendly?
No, 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW offer parking?
Yes, 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW offers parking.
Does 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW have a pool?
No, 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW does not have a pool.
Does 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW have accessible units?
No, 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW does not have accessible units.
Does 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 MOOREFIELD CREEK ROAD SW does not have units with air conditioning.
