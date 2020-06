Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

MOVE IN READY!!!Fantastic opportunity to live in a true private oasis right between Tyson's and Town of Vienna. This beautiful 3 bedrooms+den, 2 baths home is nestled in a large lot and features 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors throughout and a 2 car garage. Also, get ready to kick off the summer with your own in-ground pool! Tenant responsible for pool maintenance if they decide to use it or can keep it covered.