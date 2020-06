Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Location Location *** Vienna's most desirable neighborhoods**** easy to access to 495 and commute to DC ** minutes to Tysons Corner***walk to Grocery, vienna Shopping and many Restaurants*** Walk to W & OD Trail for walking and biking****renovated Kitchen and baths, Hard wood floor ** Fenced backyard with Play ground , Fire place and Deck *** Good school ***Attached Garage***