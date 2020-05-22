417 MILL STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated townhome just like new tucked in the heart of Vienna! Steps from Town of Vienna shops, dining & the W & OD trail; minutes to the Vienna Metro & an easy drive to Tysons Corner. You~ll love the gorgeous hardwood floors, sunny open floorpan & updated kitchen with new shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. The baths are all updated with designer touches. Spacious walk-out basement & rec room leads to lovely fenced yard & patio. Don~t miss this gem!