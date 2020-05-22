All apartments in Vienna
357 LAWYERS RD NW

357 Lawyers Road · No Longer Available
Location

357 Lawyers Road, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move in today! The only thing you~ll need to bring is your toothbrush! Fully furnished one bedroom basement apartment. Includes all furniture, towels and and linens, kitchen items, etc. Basement has separate back entrance. Living space includes cozy living room with electric fireplace, leather sofa set and office area. Fully equipped kitchen area includes table for four, microwave and convection bake toaster oven, refrigerator, cook top burner coffee pot and all the utensils you'll need to cook and eat a meal. Bedroom area includes bed, dresser and night stands. Bonus room includes several armoires for storage, additional table, clothing rack and ironing station. Additional storage/pantry closet near kitchen area complete with all the cleaning materials you will need. Newer full sized washer and dryer shared with owner.Parking is convenient on side street next to the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

