357 LAWYERS RD NW

Move in today! The only thing you~ll need to bring is your toothbrush! Fully furnished one bedroom basement apartment. Includes all furniture, towels and and linens, kitchen items, etc. Basement has separate back entrance. Living space includes cozy living room with electric fireplace, leather sofa set and office area. Fully equipped kitchen area includes table for four, microwave and convection bake toaster oven, refrigerator, cook top burner coffee pot and all the utensils you'll need to cook and eat a meal. Bedroom area includes bed, dresser and night stands. Bonus room includes several armoires for storage, additional table, clothing rack and ironing station. Additional storage/pantry closet near kitchen area complete with all the cleaning materials you will need. Newer full sized washer and dryer shared with owner.Parking is convenient on side street next to the home.