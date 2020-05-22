302 SURVEYORS COURT SW

Amenities

patio / balcony garage clubhouse fireplace game room media room

Great home, amazing location, top-rated schools! 4 bedroom, 3 full bath split level on quiet cul-de-sac with only two homes on same street. Home freshly painted and floors refinished, shows great! Walking distance to Vienna's Maple Ave restaurants and shops, Historic Church Street, parks, community center, and W&OD Trail. Close to Vienna Metro. Walk out to nice deck to private lot. Basement has two extra levels, first level basement has a cozy fireplace with a walkout to a patio. Extra space in second lower level, ideal for home theater, game room, or kids play area. Two-car garage with extra space.