Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet range

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A COZY DEN/PLAY ROOM WITH NEWLY INSTALLED WALL TO WALL CARPET. WALK OUT BONUS ROOM BY HALF BATH. HOME IS NESTLED IN A LARAGE LOT. GREAT LOCATION BETWEEN THE TOWN OF VIENNA AND TYSON CORNER. FOUR LEVEL SPLIT WITH A FINISH BASEMENT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND 2 FULL BATHS. WALK TO METRO, SCHOOLS, PUBLIC TRANSPORATION, PARKS, AND SHOPPING.