208 COMMONS DRIVE NW

Amenities
Super convenient, fresh and clean in town brick townhome Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, ceramic tile floor, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. young HVAC system. A pleasure to show!!......Eating space in the kitchen...walk out basement. Walk to shopping and restaurants. Walk to Louise Archer Elementary without crossing any streets. Also walk to Madison HS. A little over 1 mile to metro. - APPLICANTS - Looking for move in dates February 1 or before. No smoking. No pets. Local owner welcomes long term leases.