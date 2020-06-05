All apartments in Vienna
208 COMMONS DRIVE NW
208 COMMONS DRIVE NW

208 Commons Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

208 Commons Drive Northwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super convenient, fresh and clean in town brick townhome Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, ceramic tile floor, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. young HVAC system. A pleasure to show!!......Eating space in the kitchen...walk out basement. Walk to shopping and restaurants. Walk to Louise Archer Elementary without crossing any streets. Also walk to Madison HS. A little over 1 mile to metro. - APPLICANTS - Looking for move in dates February 1 or before. No smoking. No pets. Local owner welcomes long term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW have any available units?
208 COMMONS DRIVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW have?
Some of 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
208 COMMONS DRIVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW offer parking?
No, 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW does not offer parking.
Does 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW have a pool?
No, 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW have accessible units?
No, 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 COMMONS DRIVE NW has units with air conditioning.
