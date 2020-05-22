All apartments in Vienna
Find more places like 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vienna, VA
/
137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW
Last updated September 15 2019 at 3:02 PM

137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW

137 Courthouse Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vienna
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

137 Courthouse Road Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Only 1 block to the intersection of Maple Avenue and Lawyers/Courthouse Road!! You won't believe this EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION! Stay alert or you might miss this gem nestled away in its own private, treed hideaway! (A world of its own!) You will love the beautifull updates and appreciate the care that went into keeping the charm in this one of a kind 50's ranch! Warm hardwood floors grace the main level. The updated kitchen includes a gas range, pristine white cabinets and quartz counters! A brick fireplace and brick "wainscotting" provide a relaxing vibe to the family room. Off the family room is spacious bedroom #4 featuring a vaulted ceiling and a wall of brick. A master bedroom with en suite bath and 2 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath are at the opposite end of the house. On the lower level you will find a HUGE (28x27) family/rec room with the 3rd fireplace, wet bar and storage closets. There is also an exit door that leads to the back yard. A large den with a half bath is at one end of the lower level while a laundry/utility/storage room is found on the side of the lower level. An adjoining storage area, complete with utility sink, can be found off the main level family room with an outiside entry. Relax and enjoy the patio overlooking tranqulity! MOWING AND YARD CARE IS INCLUDED IN RENT! FABULOUS LOCATION! Near shopping, restaurants & transportation! Madison High School THIS IS A GEM AND IN IMPECCABLE CONDITION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW have any available units?
137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW have?
Some of 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW currently offering any rent specials?
137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW pet-friendly?
No, 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW offer parking?
Yes, 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW offers parking.
Does 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW have a pool?
No, 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW does not have a pool.
Does 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW have accessible units?
No, 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW does not have accessible units.
Does 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE
Vienna, VA 22180
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl
Vienna, VA 22182

Similar Pages

Vienna 1 BedroomsVienna 2 Bedrooms
Vienna Apartments with ParkingVienna Apartments with Pool
Vienna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia