137 COURTHOUSE ROAD SW

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Only 1 block to the intersection of Maple Avenue and Lawyers/Courthouse Road!! You won't believe this EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION! Stay alert or you might miss this gem nestled away in its own private, treed hideaway! (A world of its own!) You will love the beautifull updates and appreciate the care that went into keeping the charm in this one of a kind 50's ranch! Warm hardwood floors grace the main level. The updated kitchen includes a gas range, pristine white cabinets and quartz counters! A brick fireplace and brick "wainscotting" provide a relaxing vibe to the family room. Off the family room is spacious bedroom #4 featuring a vaulted ceiling and a wall of brick. A master bedroom with en suite bath and 2 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath are at the opposite end of the house. On the lower level you will find a HUGE (28x27) family/rec room with the 3rd fireplace, wet bar and storage closets. There is also an exit door that leads to the back yard. A large den with a half bath is at one end of the lower level while a laundry/utility/storage room is found on the side of the lower level. An adjoining storage area, complete with utility sink, can be found off the main level family room with an outiside entry. Relax and enjoy the patio overlooking tranqulity! MOWING AND YARD CARE IS INCLUDED IN RENT! FABULOUS LOCATION! Near shopping, restaurants & transportation! Madison High School THIS IS A GEM AND IN IMPECCABLE CONDITION!