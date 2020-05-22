All apartments in Vienna
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:56 AM

119 DOGWOOD ST SW

119 Dogwood Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

119 Dogwood Street Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Best location in the heart of Vienna! Beautiful colonial built in 2004, with a two story foyer, an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Dining room with intricate crown molding. Large living room with a fireplace and bay window. Spacious family room with a fireplace, overlooking the kitchen, and a main level den/office. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an eating area with sliding doors leading to the deck. This home has four bedrooms, including the mater bedroom with a luxurious bathroom, and a second bedroom with its own bathroom. Two other bedrooms share a bathroom with double vanities. Finished basement with half bath, and a storage area. Expansive, private backyard with mature trees. Best street in the neighborhood, with easy access to town of Vienna with its shops and restaurants, parks, Vienna Metro and all major roads. Membership to Vienna Woods Swim & Tennis Club available for transfer/purchase (950 people on the waiting list).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 DOGWOOD ST SW have any available units?
119 DOGWOOD ST SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 119 DOGWOOD ST SW have?
Some of 119 DOGWOOD ST SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 DOGWOOD ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
119 DOGWOOD ST SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 DOGWOOD ST SW pet-friendly?
No, 119 DOGWOOD ST SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 119 DOGWOOD ST SW offer parking?
Yes, 119 DOGWOOD ST SW does offer parking.
Does 119 DOGWOOD ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 DOGWOOD ST SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 DOGWOOD ST SW have a pool?
Yes, 119 DOGWOOD ST SW has a pool.
Does 119 DOGWOOD ST SW have accessible units?
No, 119 DOGWOOD ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 119 DOGWOOD ST SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 DOGWOOD ST SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 DOGWOOD ST SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 DOGWOOD ST SW does not have units with air conditioning.
