119 DOGWOOD ST SW

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Best location in the heart of Vienna! Beautiful colonial built in 2004, with a two story foyer, an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Dining room with intricate crown molding. Large living room with a fireplace and bay window. Spacious family room with a fireplace, overlooking the kitchen, and a main level den/office. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an eating area with sliding doors leading to the deck. This home has four bedrooms, including the mater bedroom with a luxurious bathroom, and a second bedroom with its own bathroom. Two other bedrooms share a bathroom with double vanities. Finished basement with half bath, and a storage area. Expansive, private backyard with mature trees. Best street in the neighborhood, with easy access to town of Vienna with its shops and restaurants, parks, Vienna Metro and all major roads. Membership to Vienna Woods Swim & Tennis Club available for transfer/purchase (950 people on the waiting list).