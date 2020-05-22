All apartments in Vienna
1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW

1116 Lakewood Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Lakewood Drive Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
AVAILABLE TO RENT JUNE 5th. VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rTwhbqDqpMs $55/ADULT APP FEE. RENTAL APP LINK: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/110298 Prime Vienna Location! A must-see in popular Vienna Woods on large lot! Adorable single family home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Enjoy move-in ready living with tasteful renovations throughout! Open & bright floor plan, updated kitchen & baths, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted from ceiling to floor! Plenty of outdoor space featuring recently refinished oversized deck overlooking spacious lot. New windows (2018) new HVAC (2019). Basement has ample storage with large laundry area, including beautiful master-like bedroom, walk-in closet and large bath with heated floors. Amazing Town of Vienna location on a quiet street. Close to town events, community center, schools, parks, shops, restaurants, Mosaic District, 1 mi to Orange Line Metro, Tysons Corner, Route 66, I-495 and top-rated schools: Madison HS, Thoreau MS, Marshall Road ES. Great opportunity to live in the heart of Vienna! **In an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19, to the maximum extent possible, buyers agents are asked to make sure they observe the utmost precautions for themselves and their clients. Please remove shoes during showings.** Thank you for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW have any available units?
1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW have?
Some of 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW currently offering any rent specials?
1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW pet-friendly?
No, 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW offer parking?
Yes, 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW offers parking.
Does 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW have a pool?
No, 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW does not have a pool.
Does 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW have accessible units?
No, 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW has units with air conditioning.

