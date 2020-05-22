1116 LAKEWOOD DR SW

Amenities

AVAILABLE TO RENT JUNE 5th. VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rTwhbqDqpMs $55/ADULT APP FEE. RENTAL APP LINK: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/110298 Prime Vienna Location! A must-see in popular Vienna Woods on large lot! Adorable single family home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Enjoy move-in ready living with tasteful renovations throughout! Open & bright floor plan, updated kitchen & baths, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted from ceiling to floor! Plenty of outdoor space featuring recently refinished oversized deck overlooking spacious lot. New windows (2018) new HVAC (2019). Basement has ample storage with large laundry area, including beautiful master-like bedroom, walk-in closet and large bath with heated floors. Amazing Town of Vienna location on a quiet street. Close to town events, community center, schools, parks, shops, restaurants, Mosaic District, 1 mi to Orange Line Metro, Tysons Corner, Route 66, I-495 and top-rated schools: Madison HS, Thoreau MS, Marshall Road ES. Great opportunity to live in the heart of Vienna! **In an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19, to the maximum extent possible, buyers agents are asked to make sure they observe the utmost precautions for themselves and their clients. Please remove shoes during showings.** Thank you for showing!