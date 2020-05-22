1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW

Amenities

WALK TO THE VIENNA METRO.....Clean and sparkling...... Interior just painted...... New carpet on the upper level. Hardwood floors on the main level.... New LVT in the basement...... Kitchen with granite counters, built in microwave and new stove...... Eating area in the kitchen with doors to rear deck..... . Large master bedroom with a bay window and 2 closets - one is walk in.... Updated master bath (Bathtub jets are as is).... 2 sinks in the master- one in the bathroom and one in the dressing area..... Ceiling fans in each bedroom..... Fireplaces in both the living and rec rooms.. ..Separate dining room.....Spacious deck overlooks fenced rear yard......Walkout basement......BEST OF ALL --- private 2 car driveway out front....Walk to Nottoway Park....Community pool..... Sorry, no pets. No smoking........ Long term leases encouraged.