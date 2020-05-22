All apartments in Vienna
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:30 PM

1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW

1105 Moorefield Hill Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Moorefield Hill Court Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
WALK TO THE VIENNA METRO.....Clean and sparkling...... Interior just painted...... New carpet on the upper level. Hardwood floors on the main level.... New LVT in the basement...... Kitchen with granite counters, built in microwave and new stove...... Eating area in the kitchen with doors to rear deck..... . Large master bedroom with a bay window and 2 closets - one is walk in.... Updated master bath (Bathtub jets are as is).... 2 sinks in the master- one in the bathroom and one in the dressing area..... Ceiling fans in each bedroom..... Fireplaces in both the living and rec rooms.. ..Separate dining room.....Spacious deck overlooks fenced rear yard......Walkout basement......BEST OF ALL --- private 2 car driveway out front....Walk to Nottoway Park....Community pool..... Sorry, no pets. No smoking........ Long term leases encouraged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have any available units?
1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have?
Some of 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW currently offering any rent specials?
1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW pet-friendly?
No, 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW offer parking?
Yes, 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW offers parking.
Does 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have a pool?
Yes, 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW has a pool.
Does 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have accessible units?
No, 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW does not have units with air conditioning.

