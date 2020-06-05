All apartments in Vienna
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:43 PM

106 ROSS DRIVE SW

106 Ross Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

106 Ross Drive Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Reduced! Gorgeous single family home renovated in 2013. Updated throughout and move in ready. Hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Large deck with built in benches and private back yard setting with room for the kids to run and play. Oversized parking pad fits up to 4 cars. Entry level offers large, family room with wood burning fireplace. Private suite on main level with full bath.Good credit required. No groups. No co-signers. One small dog may be considered, with pet deposit. Long term lease welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 ROSS DRIVE SW have any available units?
106 ROSS DRIVE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 106 ROSS DRIVE SW have?
Some of 106 ROSS DRIVE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 ROSS DRIVE SW currently offering any rent specials?
106 ROSS DRIVE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 ROSS DRIVE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 ROSS DRIVE SW is pet friendly.
Does 106 ROSS DRIVE SW offer parking?
Yes, 106 ROSS DRIVE SW offers parking.
Does 106 ROSS DRIVE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 ROSS DRIVE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 ROSS DRIVE SW have a pool?
No, 106 ROSS DRIVE SW does not have a pool.
Does 106 ROSS DRIVE SW have accessible units?
No, 106 ROSS DRIVE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 106 ROSS DRIVE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 ROSS DRIVE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 ROSS DRIVE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 ROSS DRIVE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
