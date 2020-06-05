106 ROSS DRIVE SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Reduced! Gorgeous single family home renovated in 2013. Updated throughout and move in ready. Hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Large deck with built in benches and private back yard setting with room for the kids to run and play. Oversized parking pad fits up to 4 cars. Entry level offers large, family room with wood burning fireplace. Private suite on main level with full bath.Good credit required. No groups. No co-signers. One small dog may be considered, with pet deposit. Long term lease welcome.