100 MOORE AVENUE SW

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Fantastic location in the heart of Vienna! Situated in a highly sought-after neighborhood within a short distance to Vienna Elementary school and the vibrant Town Green. Renovated home with approx 2200 square feet of light and airy living space. Hardwood flooring throughout. A newly designed kitchen featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances opens towards the living area making it ideal for entertaining. From the dining room step on the spacious deck overlooking the fenced back yard surrounded by trees on a 1/4 acre lot. The rent includes yard maintenance, leaf removal and gutter cleaning. The high-efficiency HVAC system was installed in August 2019. The remodeled basement with the 4th bedroom, a bathroom as well as family / sitting rooms has an exit to the outside and plenty of daylight. The new front-loading washer and dryer are located on the main level. All this a short distance to Downtown Vienna, Whole Foods, Patrick Henry Library, Vienna Elementary school, the W&OD trail, Community Center and Water Fields. Vienna/Fairfax Metro station is under 2 miles away. And Tysons Corner and the Mosaic District a short drive away.