Vienna, VA
100 MOORE AVENUE SW
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

100 MOORE AVENUE SW

100 Moore Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

100 Moore Avenue Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Fantastic location in the heart of Vienna! Situated in a highly sought-after neighborhood within a short distance to Vienna Elementary school and the vibrant Town Green. Renovated home with approx 2200 square feet of light and airy living space. Hardwood flooring throughout. A newly designed kitchen featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances opens towards the living area making it ideal for entertaining. From the dining room step on the spacious deck overlooking the fenced back yard surrounded by trees on a 1/4 acre lot. The rent includes yard maintenance, leaf removal and gutter cleaning. The high-efficiency HVAC system was installed in August 2019. The remodeled basement with the 4th bedroom, a bathroom as well as family / sitting rooms has an exit to the outside and plenty of daylight. The new front-loading washer and dryer are located on the main level. All this a short distance to Downtown Vienna, Whole Foods, Patrick Henry Library, Vienna Elementary school, the W&OD trail, Community Center and Water Fields. Vienna/Fairfax Metro station is under 2 miles away. And Tysons Corner and the Mosaic District a short drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 MOORE AVENUE SW have any available units?
100 MOORE AVENUE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 100 MOORE AVENUE SW have?
Some of 100 MOORE AVENUE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 MOORE AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
100 MOORE AVENUE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 MOORE AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
No, 100 MOORE AVENUE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 100 MOORE AVENUE SW offer parking?
Yes, 100 MOORE AVENUE SW offers parking.
Does 100 MOORE AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 MOORE AVENUE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 MOORE AVENUE SW have a pool?
No, 100 MOORE AVENUE SW does not have a pool.
Does 100 MOORE AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 100 MOORE AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 100 MOORE AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 MOORE AVENUE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 MOORE AVENUE SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 MOORE AVENUE SW has units with air conditioning.
