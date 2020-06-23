All apartments in Tysons Corner
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:35 PM

1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD

1781 Chain Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1781 Chain Bridge Road, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
ELEGANT SUN-FILLED 2000+ sq ft corner unit in a 32-unit boutique building in McLean. Former model has all designer finishes : tray ceilings, plantation shutters, columns, crown molding, 2-sided gas fireplace, shadow box trim. Open floorplan with formal living room and dining room; family room and kitchen; 2 bedrooms, office, 3 bathrooms, porch. Storage unit, 2 garage spaces near elevator. Party room, exercise room, outdoor brick courtyard. Commuter~s dream : 1/2 mile to McLean Silver Line Metro station;close to 123/495/267; Tysons Corner Center. Also available for Sale: $1,075,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
