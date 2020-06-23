1781 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking garage

ELEGANT SUN-FILLED 2000+ sq ft corner unit in a 32-unit boutique building in McLean. Former model has all designer finishes : tray ceilings, plantation shutters, columns, crown molding, 2-sided gas fireplace, shadow box trim. Open floorplan with formal living room and dining room; family room and kitchen; 2 bedrooms, office, 3 bathrooms, porch. Storage unit, 2 garage spaces near elevator. Party room, exercise room, outdoor brick courtyard. Commuter~s dream : 1/2 mile to McLean Silver Line Metro station;close to 123/495/267; Tysons Corner Center. Also available for Sale: $1,075,000