3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM
152 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Triangle, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD
3730 Lionsfield Road, Triangle, VA
Gorgeous Single Family home For Rent in an ideally situated location. Close proximity to Quantico and Ft Belvoir as well as all major commuting routes to Dc and various employment hubs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Stonewall Manor
1 Unit Available
3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE
3325 Dondis Creek Drive, Triangle, VA
Beautiful custom home in sought after Stonewal Manor communityOver 5000 finished sq feet of amazing living area. No feature or upgrade left out of this home. Just mins from I-95, HOV, Potomac Mills, VRE, Quantico, Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4121 AGENCY LOOP
4121 Agency Loop, Triangle, VA
Huge home right outside Quantico front gate. Backyard fenced w/6' board fence. Two car garage. Huge kitchen and morning room. Small deck. Community pool. Do not show without appointment. Available 6/6/20. 6 beds 3.5 baths, full finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
3005 Sigel Court
3005 Siegel Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1320 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with fenced backyard! - This 1320 square foot townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is located at 3005 Sigel Ct Dumfries, Virginia where very few properties are still available for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
1808 FORT PULASKI COURT
1808 Fort Pulaski Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1320 sqft
Two Levels townhouse with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Master Bedroom has own Bath. Patio and Storage space in the back yard. Please make $45/adult and 1st-month rent secure funds made out to Samson Properties.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
18031 WILMER PORTER COURT
18031 Wilmer Porter Court, Dumfries, VA
Beautifully updated stone front split level w/ 4Bedrooms / 3Baths.... W/New gutters. New HVAC, New floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
2849 BANKS COURT
2849 Banks Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
2 lvl unit. Top level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Main level has living room, spacious dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. Fenced yard. Available immediately. Walk to bus stop. Contact Owner / decision maker, No dog .
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
2317 MCCLELLAN COURT
2317 Mcclellan Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1654 sqft
3 lvl unit. Top level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath room. Main level has living room, spacious dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. Fenced yard. Community has play grounds, pool and Tennis. Available immediately. Walk to bus stop.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4003 LAUREL STREET
4003 Laurel Street, Dumfries, VA
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and ample yard space. This freshly painted home features new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1354 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1292 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15374 Blacksmith Tr.
15374 Blacksmith Terrace, Marumsco, VA
GORGEOUS REMODELED TH FEATURES 4BD, 3.5 BTH'S. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Grantie, maple, all bathrooms have been upgeaded Less than 1 mile to VRE, I-95 & town center! Community pool right acrooss the street! ** WILL NOT LAST**
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Birchdale
1 Unit Available
14662 FORSYTHIA TERRACE
14662 Forsythia Terrace, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1372 sqft
Lovely 3 level, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced in backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
3511 carson dr
3511 Carson Dr, Dale City, VA
4/5 bedroom single family home that contains approx. 1800 sq ft with 2 full bathrooms, nice yard and community, near dale blvd, I95, near plenty of shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2760 Brier Pond Circle
2760 Brier Pond Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
Large End unit Townhome with approx. 1,760 sq ft built in 1991. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, Finished basement with walk out. Nice community, quiet neighborhood, easy access to 95 and route 1.
