/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
65 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Triangle, VA
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Southampton
4118 Southway Ln, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$943
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
908 sqft
Charming apartments and townhomes near Locust Shade Park. One- and two-bedroom units with air conditioning. Dog-friendly complex with off-street parking and trash valet. Wooded, quiet property.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD
3730 Lionsfield Road, Triangle, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2824 sqft
Gorgeous Single Family home For Rent in an ideally situated location. Close proximity to Quantico and Ft Belvoir as well as all major commuting routes to Dc and various employment hubs.
Results within 5 miles of Triangle
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:56am
26 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
37 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2514 Hildas Way
2514 Hildas Way, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
END UNIT ALERT! 1 Car Garage 3 Bedrooms W/ Basement & 3 BA - Renter’s Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderful end unit townhouse located in the heart of Woodbridge in a great community with pool, tennis court, club house & much more.
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
16606 BARGE CIRCLE
16606 Barge Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2478 sqft
Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse in Port Potomac. Entrance level 4th bedroom with full bath for in-laws/nanny. Kitchen includes sun room area with doors that open to the deck. Updated Master Suite, spacious rooms, and much more.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
108 MOUNT PERRY DRIVE
108 Mount Perry Drive, Boswell's Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1780 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse 2 minutes from Quantico. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, master bedroom with walk in closet attached bath with separate shower and soak tub. Laundry located on the bedroom level. Fully finished basement with office.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
15061 CAMELLIA LANE
15061 Camellia Lane, Montclair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2708 sqft
Nestled in the trees, this 3 level colonial is convenient to everything. Community has private beaches and playgrounds, close to quantico and easy commute to DC. 3 season sun room with 3 level deck.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birchdale
14674 Fox Glove Ct
14674 Fox Glove Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
14674 Fox Glove Ct Available 07/21/20 Ready to go - This three level townhome is updated, painted, new carpet etc ready to go to new tenant now. Come see this gem. Walkout basement to fenced yard backing to trees. Parking in front.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
4238 JONATHAN CT
4238 Jonathan Court, Montclair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3-level townhouse in the desirable Montclair golf course and lake community! Upper level features two master suites, each with a full bath and roomy closets.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3381 YOST LN #202
3381 Yost Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious light and bright 2nd level condo with front loading washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lovely balcony looking out to common grounds. Close to amenities, shopping, commuting, schools, and so much more. Pets Case by Case.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
2432 Battery Hill Circle
2432 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
2432 Battery Hill Circle Available 09/01/20 Spectacular Deal! Gorgeous Townhouse in Sought After Rippon Landing! - This amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse is sure to knock your socks off! Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen with hardwood floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
49 Everglades Lane
49 Everglades Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2392 sqft
49 Everglades Lane Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - WIDEWATER VILLAGE - MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Wonderfully maintained & shows very well . Open concept living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
257 Olympic Drive
257 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3400 sqft
257 Olympic Drive Available 08/01/20 MINUTES TO QUANTICO - WIDEWATER VILLAGE - STAFFORD - Beautiful 4 spacious bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms. Finished basement. Rear deck, fenced yard. Formal living room and dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Triangle
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Similar Pages
Triangle 1 BedroomsTriangle 2 BedroomsTriangle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTriangle 3 BedroomsTriangle Accessible Apartments
Triangle Apartments with BalconyTriangle Apartments with GarageTriangle Apartments with GymTriangle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTriangle Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VA