716 Giles Place

716 Giles Place · No Longer Available
Location

716 Giles Place, Sugarland Run, VA 20164
Sugarland Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
3 level, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit in Sterling is not to be missed! - Featuring ceramic tile, private patio, fenced yard, large walk-out unfinished basement, complete with full sized washer and dryer. Huge living room and master bedroom with plenty of closet and storage space. Dont forget the 2 assigned parking spaces (# 80 & # 81) and convenient location for access to Route 7, 28 and Cascades for shopping. Best of all, the many Sugarland community amenities make this unit even more appealing: walking trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, community center and outdoor pool!
NOTE: Pictures used in this listing are from when the property was vacant. There are still tenants living here!
NO smoking. Small pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

