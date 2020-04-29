716 Giles Place

Amenities

3 level, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit in Sterling is not to be missed! - Featuring ceramic tile, private patio, fenced yard, large walk-out unfinished basement, complete with full sized washer and dryer. Huge living room and master bedroom with plenty of closet and storage space. Dont forget the 2 assigned parking spaces (# 80 & # 81) and convenient location for access to Route 7, 28 and Cascades for shopping. Best of all, the many Sugarland community amenities make this unit even more appealing: walking trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, community center and outdoor pool!

NOTE: Pictures used in this listing are from when the property was vacant. There are still tenants living here!

NO smoking. Small pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.



