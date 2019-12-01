All apartments in Sugarland Run
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:15 AM

21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE

21453 Tamarack Ridge Square · No Longer Available
Location

21453 Tamarack Ridge Square, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large luxury brick front 2 car garage townhouse in excellent location! Built in 1999. Features open floor plan, bay window, hardwood floor, new SS kitchen appliances, fireplace, all new lighting/fans, tons of windows, newer HVAC, newer water heater, enjoy 2,452 SQ FT featuring 3 large bedrooms, Bathrooms on all levels, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, high ceilings, huge deck, fenced in rear yard, new patio & more! 5 mins walk to Dominion High school and middle school, plaza and Rt7, 15 min to metro, community pool and play ground. No pet, none smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE have any available units?
21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE have?
Some of 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE has units with air conditioning.
