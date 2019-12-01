21453 TAMARACK RIDGE SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Large luxury brick front 2 car garage townhouse in excellent location! Built in 1999. Features open floor plan, bay window, hardwood floor, new SS kitchen appliances, fireplace, all new lighting/fans, tons of windows, newer HVAC, newer water heater, enjoy 2,452 SQ FT featuring 3 large bedrooms, Bathrooms on all levels, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, high ceilings, huge deck, fenced in rear yard, new patio & more! 5 mins walk to Dominion High school and middle school, plaza and Rt7, 15 min to metro, community pool and play ground. No pet, none smoking.