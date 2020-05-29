Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

21123 Twinridge Sq. Available 07/03/20 Stunning 4BR End-Unit home Renovated & Private w/2 car garage! - Expansive Brick 4BR 3.5BA END UNIT TH on a quiet street*Spacious & Renovated! Large Private lot backs to common area*Upgraded Light & Bright kitchen w/granite counters, designer backsplash, white cabinetry & SS appliances*Built-in Bookshelves off Kitchen lead to large deck & walks down to Fenced yard + Patio*Beautiful Exposed brick wall to upper lvl*MBR with walk in closet*MBA suite with hot tub (jets) & sep shower*Walkout bsmnt rec rm & patio*Rare to find 2 car gar+2 assigned + drive way*Backyard is serenity! Inside is meticulously maintained!

Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/298ba280-c335-4bb5-89e2-e7973c2568fe/?utm_source=captureapp



