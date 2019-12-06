204 West Meadowland Ln

Amenities

Sugarland Run 4 bd 3 bth home with 2 car garage and fenced yard- Open House - 11/17/19 - 5 pm - 5:30 pm - Open House

Sunday November 17, 2019

5 pm - 5:30 pm



Charming Sugarland Run 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath 1,839 square foot meticulously maintained home on premier level lot w/ fully fenced backyard backing to 26 miles of trails & common area. New kitchen appliances, hrdwd floors & w/w carpeting. Fresh paint, new light fixtures & new slatted blinds throughout. Main level Master w/ new tiled shower, updated vanity, mirror & tile floor. 2nd Master on Upper level w/ sitting rm & cedar lined storage. 484 square foot attached 2 car garage.



Take advantage of the community's pool, Playgrounds, Tot lot, 26 miles of paved walking trails, and community center - perfect community and home to be a part of - participate in the annual chili cook off, join the Dolphins swim team.... endless avenues to become involved. The Community even has meeting rooms available to rent if you need them.



