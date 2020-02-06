8382 SCOTLAND LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready NOW in this one-car garage townhome. Open floor concept with Hard floors in the kitchen, 42" Maple Cabinets flat panel beautifully crafted, Kohler Kitchen faucets throughout and ample of sunlight. Spectacular 9ft Ceilings on the main level with lots of sunlight and very airy. Upper level features 3 Bedrooms and Huge Master bedroom with Double Vanities & Huge WIC. Ceramic Tiles in all bathrooms backs to common area and trees for privacy. Close to shopping and restaurants and Major Route like 234 and I- 66. Close to VRE Station. Call listing agent for showing and questions.