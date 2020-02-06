All apartments in Sudley
8382 SCOTLAND LOOP

8382 Scotland Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8382 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Ready NOW in this one-car garage townhome. Open floor concept with Hard floors in the kitchen, 42" Maple Cabinets flat panel beautifully crafted, Kohler Kitchen faucets throughout and ample of sunlight. Spectacular 9ft Ceilings on the main level with lots of sunlight and very airy. Upper level features 3 Bedrooms and Huge Master bedroom with Double Vanities & Huge WIC. Ceramic Tiles in all bathrooms backs to common area and trees for privacy. Close to shopping and restaurants and Major Route like 234 and I- 66. Close to VRE Station. Call listing agent for showing and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP have any available units?
8382 SCOTLAND LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP have?
Some of 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8382 SCOTLAND LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP offers parking.
Does 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP have a pool?
No, 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8382 SCOTLAND LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

