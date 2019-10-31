7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in Manassas. Light-filled eat-in kitchen with bay window, separate living dining combo area with access to fenced backyard and storage shed. Three bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms.Easy access to Sudley Rd and Rt 28. The community hosts a large pool and is conveniently located near schools and shopping centers.Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit of $500 per pet and pet rent of $25 per pet. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, Renter's Insurance, Filter program ($15/month), yard maintenance and minor interior maintenance.Minimum income qualifications $60k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Landlord not participating with Section 8.