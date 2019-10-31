All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE

7990 Community Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7990 Community Drive, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in Manassas. Light-filled eat-in kitchen with bay window, separate living dining combo area with access to fenced backyard and storage shed. Three bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms.Easy access to Sudley Rd and Rt 28. The community hosts a large pool and is conveniently located near schools and shopping centers.Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit of $500 per pet and pet rent of $25 per pet. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, Renter's Insurance, Filter program ($15/month), yard maintenance and minor interior maintenance.Minimum income qualifications $60k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Landlord not participating with Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE have any available units?
7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE have?
Some of 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7990 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSudley Apartments with Balconies
Sudley Apartments with ParkingSudley Apartments with Pools
Sudley Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VA
Accokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia