Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
10142 CANNON BALL CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10142 CANNON BALL CT

10142 Cannon Ball Court · No Longer Available
Location

10142 Cannon Ball Court, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
WASHER AND DRYER, DISHWASHER. THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO AND HALF BATHS. SHOWS WELL.READY TO MOVE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10142 CANNON BALL CT have any available units?
10142 CANNON BALL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 10142 CANNON BALL CT have?
Some of 10142 CANNON BALL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10142 CANNON BALL CT currently offering any rent specials?
10142 CANNON BALL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10142 CANNON BALL CT pet-friendly?
No, 10142 CANNON BALL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 10142 CANNON BALL CT offer parking?
No, 10142 CANNON BALL CT does not offer parking.
Does 10142 CANNON BALL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10142 CANNON BALL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10142 CANNON BALL CT have a pool?
No, 10142 CANNON BALL CT does not have a pool.
Does 10142 CANNON BALL CT have accessible units?
No, 10142 CANNON BALL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10142 CANNON BALL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10142 CANNON BALL CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10142 CANNON BALL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10142 CANNON BALL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
