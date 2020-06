Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor plan living feat. 1 car garage, 2 master suites, & a spacious rec room w/built in speaker system. The 3 level town home boasts an updated kitchen feat. granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & glass tile back splash as well as 2.5 updated bathrooms. Fenced in backyard w/access off of living room feat. a brick patio. Low maintenance yard! Close to shopping, metros, and so much more. This one will not last long.