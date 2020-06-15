45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Available July 8th, possibly early. All new wall paint and ceiling paint after current tenant leaves. Beautiful one car garage townhome in sought after neighborhood! Gourmet eat-in kitchen, granite countertops,spacious living room and dining room. Fenced in yard, deck backs to trees,Gas fireplace in basement, walkout basement with full bath. Big master bedroom with high ceilings. Minutes to Community pool, tot-lot playground, Dulles mall, Rt 28/7/267, airport, costco. Close to Claude Moore center. Pet case by case basis with deposit.