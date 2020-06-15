All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE

45694 Waterloo Station Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

45694 Waterloo Station Square, Sterling, VA 20166
Dominion Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available July 8th, possibly early. All new wall paint and ceiling paint after current tenant leaves. Beautiful one car garage townhome in sought after neighborhood! Gourmet eat-in kitchen, granite countertops,spacious living room and dining room. Fenced in yard, deck backs to trees,Gas fireplace in basement, walkout basement with full bath. Big master bedroom with high ceilings. Minutes to Community pool, tot-lot playground, Dulles mall, Rt 28/7/267, airport, costco. Close to Claude Moore center. Pet case by case basis with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE have any available units?
45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE have?
Some of 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE offers parking.
Does 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE has a pool.
Does 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45694 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia