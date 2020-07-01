Amenities

410 E Furman Dr, Sterling, VA 20164 - Well maintained TH in Sterling Park w/ 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths, available on or before 4/1! Photos from previous listing - cabinets will be painted white (not red). Home Features Hardwood Floors, Fenced rear yard, Updated windows, Ceramic floors, Stainless appliances, Ceiling fans and Washer/Dryer in unit. Move-In ready! Rent includes water/sewer/trash. Close to shopping & transportation. Available for occupancy on or around 3/25/20. $35 per adult application fee. 2+ year lease preferred.



