410 E Furman Dr
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

410 E Furman Dr

410 East Furman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

410 East Furman Drive, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
410 E Furman Dr, Sterling, VA 20164 - Well maintained TH in Sterling Park w/ 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths, available on or before 4/1! Photos from previous listing - cabinets will be painted white (not red). Home Features Hardwood Floors, Fenced rear yard, Updated windows, Ceramic floors, Stainless appliances, Ceiling fans and Washer/Dryer in unit. Move-In ready! Rent includes water/sewer/trash. Close to shopping & transportation. Available for occupancy on or around 3/25/20. $35 per adult application fee. 2+ year lease preferred.

(RLNE5653811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 E Furman Dr have any available units?
410 E Furman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 410 E Furman Dr have?
Some of 410 E Furman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 E Furman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
410 E Furman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 E Furman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 E Furman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 410 E Furman Dr offer parking?
No, 410 E Furman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 410 E Furman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 E Furman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 E Furman Dr have a pool?
No, 410 E Furman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 410 E Furman Dr have accessible units?
No, 410 E Furman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 410 E Furman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 E Furman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 E Furman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 E Furman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

