310 E STAUNTON AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4BR 2car garage 1Level Living in Sterling on 1/4 acre lot! - GREAT LOCATION*COMMUTER FRIENDLY*4BR, 2BA BRICK FRONT SFH on 1/4 acre fenced lot*SPACIOUS rooms*PERGO FLRS**Dining room leads to patio*Treed Backyard*Huge 24x20 insulated Garage w/attic storage, workshop & wired for cable*Ample storage in separate shed*Close to Rt7*Rt28*Dulles Airport & Toll Rd*



AVAILABLE 7.3.19



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian Chevalier for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE4884520)