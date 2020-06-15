All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
310 E STAUNTON AVENUE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

310 E STAUNTON AVENUE

310 East Staunton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

310 East Staunton Avenue, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BR 2car garage 1Level Living in Sterling on 1/4 acre lot! - GREAT LOCATION*COMMUTER FRIENDLY*4BR, 2BA BRICK FRONT SFH on 1/4 acre fenced lot*SPACIOUS rooms*PERGO FLRS**Dining room leads to patio*Treed Backyard*Huge 24x20 insulated Garage w/attic storage, workshop & wired for cable*Ample storage in separate shed*Close to Rt7*Rt28*Dulles Airport & Toll Rd*

AVAILABLE 7.3.19

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian Chevalier for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE4884520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE have any available units?
310 E STAUNTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
Is 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
310 E STAUNTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 E STAUNTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia