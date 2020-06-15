All apartments in Sterling
300 E FURMAN DRIVE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

300 E FURMAN DRIVE

300 East Furman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

300 East Furman Drive, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Ground level end unit with assigned parking space & plenty of open spaces. One bedroom/one bath with living room and full kitchen. Updated bathroom. 2 ceiling fans. Private covered patio & fenced backyard with storage. Backs to playground & common area. Water, sewer & trash included in rent. Laundry room in next building or Sterling Coin Laundry (1/2 mile). Pembrooke is convenient to shopping, schools, Sterling Library & Safeway (1/2 mile). Close Rte 7 & Rte 28 & the Dulles Toll Rd. 10 minutes to Dulles Airport. Immediate availability. Applications ($50 per adult occupant) to be submitted online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E FURMAN DRIVE have any available units?
300 E FURMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 300 E FURMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 300 E FURMAN DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E FURMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
300 E FURMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E FURMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 300 E FURMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 300 E FURMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 300 E FURMAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 300 E FURMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 E FURMAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E FURMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 300 E FURMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 300 E FURMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 300 E FURMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E FURMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 E FURMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 E FURMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 E FURMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
