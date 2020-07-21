226 N AUBURN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

TWO LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 2BR/1BA IN EASY COMMUTE LOCATION, FENCED BACKYARD. WATER, SEWER & TRASH REMOVAL INCLUDED IN RENT. MINUTES TO SHOPS, PARKS, SCHOOLS, RT 7 AND RT 28. NO SMOKING! TENANTS REQUIRED TO HAVE RENTER'S INSURANCE.