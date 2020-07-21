All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 226 N AUBURN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
226 N AUBURN DRIVE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

226 N AUBURN DRIVE

226 North Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

226 North Auburn Drive, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TWO LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 2BR/1BA IN EASY COMMUTE LOCATION, FENCED BACKYARD. WATER, SEWER & TRASH REMOVAL INCLUDED IN RENT. MINUTES TO SHOPS, PARKS, SCHOOLS, RT 7 AND RT 28. NO SMOKING! TENANTS REQUIRED TO HAVE RENTER'S INSURANCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 N AUBURN DRIVE have any available units?
226 N AUBURN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 226 N AUBURN DRIVE have?
Some of 226 N AUBURN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 N AUBURN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
226 N AUBURN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 N AUBURN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 226 N AUBURN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 226 N AUBURN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 226 N AUBURN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 226 N AUBURN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 N AUBURN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 N AUBURN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 226 N AUBURN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 226 N AUBURN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 226 N AUBURN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 226 N AUBURN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 N AUBURN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 N AUBURN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 N AUBURN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSterling 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sterling 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSterling Apartments with Parking
Sterling Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia