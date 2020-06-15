All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE

22322 Great Trail Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22322 Great Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Move-in ready. Terrific townhouse with new carpet and new paint. Lower level entrance takes you into the recreation room with a gas fireplace, fan and sliding glass door to patio with treed view. There's also a bedroom or office with a powder room. The main level has a living room and a great kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Ample space for dining area. Upstairs you have a master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms share the hallway bath. Two assigned parking spaces #148

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE have any available units?
22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE have?
Some of 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22322 GREAT TRAIL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia