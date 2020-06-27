All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 22037 MANNING SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
22037 MANNING SQUARE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

22037 MANNING SQUARE

22037 Manning Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22037 Manning Square, Sterling, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Fully upgraded/Renovated in 2020 with about $40k Ready for Move in. Absolutely Excellent Home Stunning brick-front town home backing to woods. Beautiful, Elegance, Gorgeous and Stunning Townhouse with 3 Bedroom and 3 Full Bath. New Kitchen Flooring, New Paint, Upgraded Premium New Stainless-Steel Appliances, New Granite Kitchen Counters, New Premium Carpet, Brand New Upgraded Gloss bath tiles Floor to Ceiling, Completely Renovated Upgraded Top Level Baths, Brand New Water Heater, Brand New Toilets, Upgraded Bath Vanity, Brand new HVAC Coil and Control Board Replaced much more ... This beautiful home has Total of 1750+ SQ with all 3 levels of Upgraded with Luxury Features, sits on prime lot backs to wooded area and home close to everything. Bright open floor plan, with hardwood floors entire main level. The elegant wide-open living room with bay window with Lots of Natural Lighting. The kitchen has new granite counters, Bright New floor an abundance of oak cabinetry and brand new upgraded stainless-steel appliances package including gas range, microwave, Dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Walks out to an Brand new Huge Deck Flooring Top floor has Master suite has Bedroom and Master Bath, two additional bright and spacious bedrooms each and one well located hall bath shared between 2 bedrooms. The Basement has grand Recreation room with full bath walks up to the open back yard with great Brick Patio. Brand New Water Heater Installed. Location is perfect ideally located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment options including Wegmans, Costco, and Claude Moore Park with trails, sports fields, and picnic pavilions. Easy commuter access to 28, 267, Tysons Corner and Dulles Airport. Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22037 MANNING SQUARE have any available units?
22037 MANNING SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 22037 MANNING SQUARE have?
Some of 22037 MANNING SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22037 MANNING SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22037 MANNING SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22037 MANNING SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22037 MANNING SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 22037 MANNING SQUARE offer parking?
No, 22037 MANNING SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 22037 MANNING SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22037 MANNING SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22037 MANNING SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22037 MANNING SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22037 MANNING SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22037 MANNING SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22037 MANNING SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22037 MANNING SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22037 MANNING SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22037 MANNING SQUARE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia