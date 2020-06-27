22037 MANNING SQUARE

Amenities

Fully upgraded/Renovated in 2020 with about $40k Ready for Move in. Absolutely Excellent Home Stunning brick-front town home backing to woods. Beautiful, Elegance, Gorgeous and Stunning Townhouse with 3 Bedroom and 3 Full Bath. New Kitchen Flooring, New Paint, Upgraded Premium New Stainless-Steel Appliances, New Granite Kitchen Counters, New Premium Carpet, Brand New Upgraded Gloss bath tiles Floor to Ceiling, Completely Renovated Upgraded Top Level Baths, Brand New Water Heater, Brand New Toilets, Upgraded Bath Vanity, Brand new HVAC Coil and Control Board Replaced much more ... This beautiful home has Total of 1750+ SQ with all 3 levels of Upgraded with Luxury Features, sits on prime lot backs to wooded area and home close to everything. Bright open floor plan, with hardwood floors entire main level. The elegant wide-open living room with bay window with Lots of Natural Lighting. The kitchen has new granite counters, Bright New floor an abundance of oak cabinetry and brand new upgraded stainless-steel appliances package including gas range, microwave, Dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Walks out to an Brand new Huge Deck Flooring Top floor has Master suite has Bedroom and Master Bath, two additional bright and spacious bedrooms each and one well located hall bath shared between 2 bedrooms. The Basement has grand Recreation room with full bath walks up to the open back yard with great Brick Patio. Brand New Water Heater Installed. Location is perfect ideally located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment options including Wegmans, Costco, and Claude Moore Park with trails, sports fields, and picnic pavilions. Easy commuter access to 28, 267, Tysons Corner and Dulles Airport. Tour Today!