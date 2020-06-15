All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
21875 RAILWAY TERRACE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

21875 RAILWAY TERRACE

21875 Railway Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21875 Railway Terrace, Sterling, VA 20166
Dominion Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Come and see this gorgeous, 2 level condo situated in an ideal location close to shopping, Route 28, Dulles Toll Road and all of the conveniences you need!. Bright with vaulted ceiling, 2BR/2 BA home features an open floor plan, loft, spacious LR w/ gas fpl, balcony, separate dining rm, kitchen w/ breakfast bar, Laundry w/ full size w/d, spacious MBR with large MBA, separate soaking tub and shower , double sink, w/i closet. 2nd large BR w/walk-in closet, dual entry bathroom. Amenities include pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE have any available units?
21875 RAILWAY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE have?
Some of 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21875 RAILWAY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21875 RAILWAY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia