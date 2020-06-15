21875 RAILWAY TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Come and see this gorgeous, 2 level condo situated in an ideal location close to shopping, Route 28, Dulles Toll Road and all of the conveniences you need!. Bright with vaulted ceiling, 2BR/2 BA home features an open floor plan, loft, spacious LR w/ gas fpl, balcony, separate dining rm, kitchen w/ breakfast bar, Laundry w/ full size w/d, spacious MBR with large MBA, separate soaking tub and shower , double sink, w/i closet. 2nd large BR w/walk-in closet, dual entry bathroom. Amenities include pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.