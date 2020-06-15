21845 Maywood Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with updates throughout in a great location that's convenient to Sterling, Reston, Leesburg, Tysons and others.

Replaced washer and dryer (2018).

Replaced main level back door (2018).

Replaced HVAC (2016), with disinfecting UV lights (2018), cleaned ducts (2018).

Updated flooring, carpet, and paint (2016).

Replaced all windows and front door (2012).

Alarm system with smart home features. One-car garage with driveway and unrestricted lot parking. Quiet street.



Utilities negotiable.

Pets negotiable.

No smoking.



Digital/Online lease. Online payments.

Standard lease terms. Lease length negotiable. Start date negotiable.