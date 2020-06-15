21845 Maywood Terrace

Amenities
Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with updates throughout in a great location that's convenient to Sterling, Reston, Leesburg, Tysons and others.
Replaced washer and dryer (2018).
Replaced main level back door (2018).
Replaced HVAC (2016), with disinfecting UV lights (2018), cleaned ducts (2018).
Updated flooring, carpet, and paint (2016).
Replaced all windows and front door (2012).
Alarm system with smart home features. One-car garage with driveway and unrestricted lot parking. Quiet street.
Utilities negotiable.
Pets negotiable.
No smoking.
Digital/Online lease. Online payments.
Standard lease terms. Lease length negotiable. Start date negotiable.