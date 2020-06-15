All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 21845 Maywood Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
21845 Maywood Terrace
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:07 AM

21845 Maywood Terrace

21845 Maywood Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21845 Maywood Terrace, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with updates throughout in a great location that's convenient to Sterling, Reston, Leesburg, Tysons and others.
Replaced washer and dryer (2018).
Replaced main level back door (2018).
Replaced HVAC (2016), with disinfecting UV lights (2018), cleaned ducts (2018).
Updated flooring, carpet, and paint (2016).
Replaced all windows and front door (2012).
Alarm system with smart home features. One-car garage with driveway and unrestricted lot parking. Quiet street.

Utilities negotiable.
Pets negotiable.
No smoking.

Digital/Online lease. Online payments.
Standard lease terms. Lease length negotiable. Start date negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21845 Maywood Terrace have any available units?
21845 Maywood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 21845 Maywood Terrace have?
Some of 21845 Maywood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21845 Maywood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
21845 Maywood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21845 Maywood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 21845 Maywood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 21845 Maywood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 21845 Maywood Terrace offers parking.
Does 21845 Maywood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21845 Maywood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21845 Maywood Terrace have a pool?
No, 21845 Maywood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 21845 Maywood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 21845 Maywood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 21845 Maywood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21845 Maywood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 21845 Maywood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21845 Maywood Terrace has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia