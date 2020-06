Amenities

Two level large end unit townhouse 3-bedroom, 2 full baths, 1 half bath. Upgrades throughout ~ new kitchen with granite counters and center island. Fresh paint. Eat in kitchen with fireplace. Vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom with private bath and large walk-in closet. Bright and cheery. No smoking in the house, no pets.