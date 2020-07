Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WONDERFUL SPLIT FOYER HOME IN THE HEART OF STERLING. TOTALLY RENOVATED! 5 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS. GREAT KITCHEN OPENING TO DECK AND LARGE BACK YARD. OUTDOOR SPACE INCLUDES A PAYER PATIO. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER HAS AN ENTRANCE TO THE GARAGE. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS.NO MORE THAN TWO INCOMES TO QUALIFY. MUST USE COLDWELL BANKERS APPLICATION.