1700 N. Amelia St

A newly updated Rambler with 5 Bedrooms & 2 Baths - A newly updated rambler with spacious 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large kitchen with new SS appliances, open concept from hallway, living room to dining area off to a bonus sunroom. New hardwood flooring throughout the open area, 3 bedrooms at first level. Spacious fully finished basement, custom cabinets, a large family room, a studio or can be entertainment/game room. New bathroom and 2 bedrooms. Walkout basement plus an individual entrance at ground level.

Located in a serenity community but yet most convenient location in Sterling with easy entrance to Rt.7, Shopping Center, NVCC etc. You don't want to miss!



Text 1700 to 202-850-0665 for more questions about this property. It will be ready for showing soon.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5554869)