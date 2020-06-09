All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 1700 N. Amelia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
1700 N. Amelia St
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

1700 N. Amelia St

1700 North Amelia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1700 North Amelia Street, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
A newly updated Rambler with 5 Bedrooms & 2 Baths - A newly updated rambler with spacious 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large kitchen with new SS appliances, open concept from hallway, living room to dining area off to a bonus sunroom. New hardwood flooring throughout the open area, 3 bedrooms at first level. Spacious fully finished basement, custom cabinets, a large family room, a studio or can be entertainment/game room. New bathroom and 2 bedrooms. Walkout basement plus an individual entrance at ground level.
Located in a serenity community but yet most convenient location in Sterling with easy entrance to Rt.7, Shopping Center, NVCC etc. You don't want to miss!

Text 1700 to 202-850-0665 for more questions about this property. It will be ready for showing soon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5554869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 N. Amelia St have any available units?
1700 N. Amelia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
Is 1700 N. Amelia St currently offering any rent specials?
1700 N. Amelia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 N. Amelia St pet-friendly?
No, 1700 N. Amelia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 1700 N. Amelia St offer parking?
No, 1700 N. Amelia St does not offer parking.
Does 1700 N. Amelia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 N. Amelia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 N. Amelia St have a pool?
No, 1700 N. Amelia St does not have a pool.
Does 1700 N. Amelia St have accessible units?
No, 1700 N. Amelia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 N. Amelia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 N. Amelia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 N. Amelia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 N. Amelia St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia