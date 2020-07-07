128 N STERLING BOULEVARD

128 North Sterling Boulevard, Sterling, VA 20164 Sterling Park
Jon Bass and Douglas Realty present to you a beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath 2 level condo for rent in Sterling! The property is currently occupied until November 1st. Property is available to show based on tenants schedule. Contact Jon at 7033499919 to schedule a showing!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
