Amenities

Great opportunity to rent this 1BD, 1Ba unit. Fully renovated in last few years. Spacious backyard w/fence, assigned parking spot.Premium lot at the edge of the Neighborhood. Close to routes 7, 28 and Dulles Toll Road. Walk to shops and restaurants. Pets are not allowed.