200 Buckingham Lane#102

A Commuter's Dream Location! - A Commuter's Dream Location & Within Your Budget In North Stafford! Wall-To-Wall Carpeting & Neutral Decor. A Bright & Roomy 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Condo, Spacious Master Bedroom With Nice Size Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Has Large Jetted Tub, 2nd Bedroom Has Spacious Closet Area & Private Bathroom, Ceiling Fan, Washer & Dryer Included (As-Is Condition) Digital Thermostat Control For The Central A/C & Heating System, Private Patio, Tenant Pays Additional $50/month For Water & Sewer Services, (2) Reserved Parking Spaces. Home Is Convenient To Nearby Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, Bus Stop, Close Access To The Back Gates To Quantico, Commuter Lot, VRE, I95 & Route 1. (NO PETS OR SMOKING IS PERMITTED!) $75 Application Fee Per Adult, $1,250 Application Deposit (2 Separate Payments - CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY - MADE PAYABLE TO BANKS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & SALES - NO PERSONAL CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS) Tenant Pay 1st $100 Deductible on All Service Calls. Apply Today!



