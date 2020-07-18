All apartments in Stafford County
200 Buckingham Lane#102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

200 Buckingham Lane#102

200 Buckingham Lane · (571) 436-0448
Location

200 Buckingham Lane, Stafford County, VA 22556

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Buckingham Lane#102 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
A Commuter's Dream Location! - A Commuter's Dream Location & Within Your Budget In North Stafford! Wall-To-Wall Carpeting & Neutral Decor. A Bright & Roomy 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Condo, Spacious Master Bedroom With Nice Size Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Has Large Jetted Tub, 2nd Bedroom Has Spacious Closet Area & Private Bathroom, Ceiling Fan, Washer & Dryer Included (As-Is Condition) Digital Thermostat Control For The Central A/C & Heating System, Private Patio, Tenant Pays Additional $50/month For Water & Sewer Services, (2) Reserved Parking Spaces. Home Is Convenient To Nearby Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, Bus Stop, Close Access To The Back Gates To Quantico, Commuter Lot, VRE, I95 & Route 1. (NO PETS OR SMOKING IS PERMITTED!) $75 Application Fee Per Adult, $1,250 Application Deposit (2 Separate Payments - CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY - MADE PAYABLE TO BANKS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & SALES - NO PERSONAL CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS) Tenant Pay 1st $100 Deductible on All Service Calls. Apply Today!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Buckingham Lane#102 have any available units?
200 Buckingham Lane#102 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Buckingham Lane#102 have?
Some of 200 Buckingham Lane#102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Buckingham Lane#102 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Buckingham Lane#102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Buckingham Lane#102 pet-friendly?
No, 200 Buckingham Lane#102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 200 Buckingham Lane#102 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Buckingham Lane#102 offers parking.
Does 200 Buckingham Lane#102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Buckingham Lane#102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Buckingham Lane#102 have a pool?
No, 200 Buckingham Lane#102 does not have a pool.
Does 200 Buckingham Lane#102 have accessible units?
No, 200 Buckingham Lane#102 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Buckingham Lane#102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Buckingham Lane#102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Buckingham Lane#102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Buckingham Lane#102 has units with air conditioning.
