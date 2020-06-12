All apartments in Spotsylvania Courthouse
Find more places like 6904 WILD TURKEY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
/
6904 WILD TURKEY DR
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:00 AM

6904 WILD TURKEY DR

6904 Wild Turkey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spotsylvania Courthouse
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6904 Wild Turkey Drive, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Ready for you to move in!!! Spacious home boasts 2500 square feet and a fantastic deck! Large carport perfect for your boat or RV. Fenced in back yard, shed and lots of shade trees. Very nice laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 WILD TURKEY DR have any available units?
6904 WILD TURKEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA.
What amenities does 6904 WILD TURKEY DR have?
Some of 6904 WILD TURKEY DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 WILD TURKEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6904 WILD TURKEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 WILD TURKEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 6904 WILD TURKEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Does 6904 WILD TURKEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6904 WILD TURKEY DR offers parking.
Does 6904 WILD TURKEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 WILD TURKEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 WILD TURKEY DR have a pool?
No, 6904 WILD TURKEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6904 WILD TURKEY DR have accessible units?
No, 6904 WILD TURKEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 WILD TURKEY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6904 WILD TURKEY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6904 WILD TURKEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6904 WILD TURKEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22551

Similar Pages

Spotsylvania Courthouse 1 BedroomsSpotsylvania Courthouse 2 Bedrooms
Spotsylvania Courthouse 3 BedroomsSpotsylvania Courthouse Apartments with Parking
Spotsylvania Courthouse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VAReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDFredericksburg, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VABrambleton, VACulpeper, VABurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VA
Dahlgren, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VALakeside, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VATuckahoe, VABull Run, VAAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College