6904 Wild Turkey Drive, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
oven
Ready for you to move in!!! Spacious home boasts 2500 square feet and a fantastic deck! Large carport perfect for your boat or RV. Fenced in back yard, shed and lots of shade trees. Very nice laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6904 WILD TURKEY DR have any available units?
6904 WILD TURKEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA.
What amenities does 6904 WILD TURKEY DR have?
Some of 6904 WILD TURKEY DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 WILD TURKEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6904 WILD TURKEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.