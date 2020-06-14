23 Apartments for rent in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
8012 PEMBROKE CIRCLE
8012 Pembroke Circle, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2080 sqft
Charming Colonial on a secluded 2-acre lot! Well-maintained with a spacious living area and open kitchen. 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with full bath. Beautiful deck with gazebo overlooking secluded woods.
Results within 5 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
202 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
24 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10031 GANDER COURT
10031 Gander Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1821 sqft
End unit 3 level townhome in Salem Fields! Features fireplace with gas logs, garage and much more! Available immediately. Pets considered case by case. Convenient to I95 and shopping. Single applicants must complete separate applications.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6311 HOT SPRING LANE
6311 Hot Spring Lane, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2520 sqft
BEAUTIFUL fully updated colonial in sought after Salem Fields neighborhood Featutes 3 bedrms upstairs, Stainless steel appliances, Partially finished basement with LARGE room & full bath, 2 car garage & fully fenced yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11708 GERANIUM STREET
11708 Geranium Street, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1744 sqft
One Level Living at its finest!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms & 3 Full Baths, gleaming hardwood floors in living area, beautiful Fireplace in Family, 2 car garage, Deck with serene wooded backyard. No pets allowed.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7109 SMITH STATION ROAD
7109 Smith Station Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2554 sqft
THIS AMAZING REMODELED HOME IS MUCH LARGER THAN IT APPEARS! SITUATED ON OVER ONE ACRE OF LAND, IT HAS ALL THE FEATURES YOU WANT, INCLUDING ADA ACCESSIBILITY FROM THE GARAGE FOR MOBILITY CHALLENGES AND/OR EASY TRANSPORT OF GOODS INTO THE HOUSE.
Results within 10 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10112 Fullerton Ct
10112 Fullerton Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3058 sqft
GORGEOUS single family home in Colechester Village. Minutes from 95, Spotsy hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, large living room w/gas fireplace. Basement with room and kitchenette.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1409 Hearthstone Dr
1409 Hearthstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2592 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 Br in Village of Idlewild! Beautiful and spacious at 2,592 sq. ft. master suite, washer, dryer, patio out back w/1 car garage street access. Close to I-95, shopping, schools, downtown Fredericksburg, unfinished basement great for storage.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2735 sqft
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12811 GARRISON LANE
12811 Garrison Lane, Lake Wilderness, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
Cute and cozy home with recent updates. Hardwoods, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage and private, wooded lot. Enjoy all that Lake Wilderness has to offer. Close to Lake Anna.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1304 GILMORE STREET
1304 Gilmore St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
2092 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19, showings are extremely limited to after 4 pm mon-fri and no showings on weekends do to health concerns. Mask MUST be worn.Welcome to 1304 Gilmore. Fabulous one year young 3 level Town home in Fredericksburg City.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7600 ASHLEY FARMS DR
7600 Ashley Farms Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful brick estate living w/ 3 acres on cul-de-sac. Spacious floor plan w/2 story foyer & grand staircase. Window-filled FR w/marble gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/cherry cabinets, SS appliances & granite.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE
10402 Skinner Hill Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2126 sqft
Beautiful Split Foyer on a quiet cul-de-sac. Home features five bedrooms with three full baths. Main floor features Luxury Vinyl Planking in all rooms. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances. Large rear deck with a fenced patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4508 PAPILLION COURT
4508 Papillion Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1672 sqft
AVAIL 07/01/2020....CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED ...DUE TO COVID-19 DUE NOT SHOW PROPERTY TILL 06/01. LANDLORD WILL ASSESS PROPERTY AND WILL HAVE IT IN MOVE INCONDITION ON OR BEFORE 07/01.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
104 SILVER COMET CT
104 Silver Comet Ct, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great location just seconds from VRE. Great for commuters. Just about brand new... 4 bed 3.5 bath with a finished basement for extra space. Accepts dogs on Case by case. min 12 month lease will also consider long term leases. Application on www.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12912 EASTMONT DRIVE
12912 Eastmont Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
4698 sqft
An Oasis of a home, that can be purchased outright or a rent-to-own option, or owner financing. The owner is open and flexible on creative financing structures. This luxury home is on a premium lot, it is a double side by side.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
701 CAROLINE STREET
701 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
6070 sqft
The Virginia House, circa 1776 brimming with character but updated to offer all the modern conveniences you depend on. The lower level presents an amazing separate work from home office space or In-Law Suite.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA

Spotsylvania Courthouse apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

