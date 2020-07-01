All apartments in Short Pump
Find more places like 5805 Park Creste Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Short Pump, VA
/
5805 Park Creste Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:30 PM

5805 Park Creste Dr

5805 Parke Creste Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Short Pump
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5805 Parke Creste Drive, Short Pump, VA 23059

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fabulous three bedroom townhome is located in Glen Allen in The Townes at Shady Grove subdivision. Kitchen with all appliances included. Living room with fireplace. Townhome includes loft and vaulted ceilings. Garage for parking. All exterior maintenance, lawn mowing, snow removal, and garbage pickup, are included with rent. This townhouse is close to shopping and restaurants and won't last long! Non-smoking.

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Park Creste Dr have any available units?
5805 Park Creste Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Short Pump, VA.
Is 5805 Park Creste Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Park Creste Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Park Creste Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5805 Park Creste Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Short Pump.
Does 5805 Park Creste Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Park Creste Dr offers parking.
Does 5805 Park Creste Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Park Creste Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Park Creste Dr have a pool?
No, 5805 Park Creste Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Park Creste Dr have accessible units?
No, 5805 Park Creste Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Park Creste Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5805 Park Creste Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5805 Park Creste Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5805 Park Creste Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln
Short Pump, VA 23233
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr
Short Pump, VA 23233
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr
Short Pump, VA 23233

Similar Pages

Short Pump 1 BedroomsShort Pump 2 Bedrooms
Short Pump 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShort Pump Accessible Apartments
Short Pump Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VA
Manchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VABellwood, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VALakeside, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VALake Monticello, VAKing George, VAEast Highland Park, VAWyndham, VALake of the Woods, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonRandolph-Macon College
Virginia Commonwealth University