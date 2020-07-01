5805 Park Creste Dr

Amenities

This fabulous three bedroom townhome is located in Glen Allen in The Townes at Shady Grove subdivision. Kitchen with all appliances included. Living room with fireplace. Townhome includes loft and vaulted ceilings. Garage for parking. All exterior maintenance, lawn mowing, snow removal, and garbage pickup, are included with rent. This townhouse is close to shopping and restaurants and won't last long! Non-smoking.



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.



