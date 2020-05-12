All apartments in Short Pump
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway

2417 Liesfeld Parkway · (804) 794-2662
Location

2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA 23233

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2764 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.5 BR, 4-level townhouse in West Broad Village - walk to the clubhouse, pool, and lots of local shopping and entertainment!

This spacious townhome offers high ceilings, large windows w/ lots of natural light, a lower floor office or 4th bedroom w/ a full bath attached.

Second floor features an open floor plan where you will find the kitchen, large family room, dining area in the kitchen, a half bath, and a door leading to the rear balcony. There is a large pantry, and the kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and bamboo floors.

The third floor features a spare bedroom with full hallway bathroom and the amazing master bedroom with walk-in closet, and luxury master bathroom, which includes a separate tub and stand-up glass shower.

On the 4th floor, you'll find a smaller master bedroom, w/ full bathroom, walk in closet, balcony deck, facing the front of the home w/ a double-sided fireplace.

This home also has a laundry room with washer/dryer and a 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. There is additional parking in the community.

Central air, and gas for heating and cooking.

Utilities are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Liesfeld Parkway have any available units?
2417 Liesfeld Parkway has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2417 Liesfeld Parkway have?
Some of 2417 Liesfeld Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Liesfeld Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Liesfeld Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Liesfeld Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Liesfeld Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Short Pump.
Does 2417 Liesfeld Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Liesfeld Parkway does offer parking.
Does 2417 Liesfeld Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 Liesfeld Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Liesfeld Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2417 Liesfeld Parkway has a pool.
Does 2417 Liesfeld Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2417 Liesfeld Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Liesfeld Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Liesfeld Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 Liesfeld Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2417 Liesfeld Parkway has units with air conditioning.
