2417 Liesfeld Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.5 BR, 4-level townhouse in West Broad Village - walk to the clubhouse, pool, and lots of local shopping and entertainment!



This spacious townhome offers high ceilings, large windows w/ lots of natural light, a lower floor office or 4th bedroom w/ a full bath attached.



Second floor features an open floor plan where you will find the kitchen, large family room, dining area in the kitchen, a half bath, and a door leading to the rear balcony. There is a large pantry, and the kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and bamboo floors.



The third floor features a spare bedroom with full hallway bathroom and the amazing master bedroom with walk-in closet, and luxury master bathroom, which includes a separate tub and stand-up glass shower.



On the 4th floor, you'll find a smaller master bedroom, w/ full bathroom, walk in closet, balcony deck, facing the front of the home w/ a double-sided fireplace.



This home also has a laundry room with washer/dryer and a 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. There is additional parking in the community.



Central air, and gas for heating and cooking.



Utilities are not included.