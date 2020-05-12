1915 Old Brick Road

Amenities

Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County. 1st Floor Features: Foyer with ceramic tile floors / 1st floor bedroom or office/den with wall-to-wall carpet, french doors and full bath / Laundry room with washer & dryer. Main Floor Features: Living Room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace / Dining area has hardwood floor, door to rear deck and open to kitchen / Kitchen includes hardwood floors, granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances (range/oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator), pantry and recessed lighting / Half bathroom. Upper Level Features: Master Bedroom with wall-to-wall carpet, vaulted ceilings, loft area (perfect of den area, office, exercise equipment and much more), walk-in closet and private full bathroom / Bedrooms #3 & #4 have wall-to-wall carpet and closets / Hall full bathroom. This home is in excellent move in condition and is convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools and major roadways. You will love the amenities of this neighborhood - pool, clubhouse, exercise room, walking trails and playground area - all included in your rent!!