Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:43 PM

1915 Old Brick Road

1915 Old Brick Road · (804) 873-0625
Location

1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA 23233

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2218 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County. 1st Floor Features: Foyer with ceramic tile floors / 1st floor bedroom or office/den with wall-to-wall carpet, french doors and full bath / Laundry room with washer & dryer. Main Floor Features: Living Room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace / Dining area has hardwood floor, door to rear deck and open to kitchen / Kitchen includes hardwood floors, granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances (range/oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator), pantry and recessed lighting / Half bathroom. Upper Level Features: Master Bedroom with wall-to-wall carpet, vaulted ceilings, loft area (perfect of den area, office, exercise equipment and much more), walk-in closet and private full bathroom / Bedrooms #3 & #4 have wall-to-wall carpet and closets / Hall full bathroom. This home is in excellent move in condition and is convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools and major roadways. You will love the amenities of this neighborhood - pool, clubhouse, exercise room, walking trails and playground area - all included in your rent!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Old Brick Road have any available units?
1915 Old Brick Road has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1915 Old Brick Road have?
Some of 1915 Old Brick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Old Brick Road currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Old Brick Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Old Brick Road pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Old Brick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Short Pump.
Does 1915 Old Brick Road offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Old Brick Road does offer parking.
Does 1915 Old Brick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 Old Brick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Old Brick Road have a pool?
Yes, 1915 Old Brick Road has a pool.
Does 1915 Old Brick Road have accessible units?
No, 1915 Old Brick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Old Brick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Old Brick Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Old Brick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Old Brick Road does not have units with air conditioning.
