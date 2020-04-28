All apartments in Seven Corners
6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT

6162 Glen Eagles Court · No Longer Available
Location

6162 Glen Eagles Court, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Are you dying for a home gym? Now is your chance! The garage has completely built out level platform with horse stall mats inside, ready for your home gym equipment! This end unit townhouse has been renovated! Gorgeous new flooring has been installed, whole house painted, new toilets, new caulking, steam cleaned, the whole house has been power washed and deep cleaned! The master bedroom is equipped with a lifetime warranty set of high quality blackout shades from next Day Blinds along with black out curtains on top for the best sleep of your life! Home is vacant, sanitized, and ready for you! This is an ideal location off of Route 50 for easy commute in to DC. Minutes from Arlington! Listing agent is owner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT have any available units?
6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT have?
Some of 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seven Corners.
Does 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT offers parking.
Does 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT have a pool?
No, 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT have accessible units?
No, 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

