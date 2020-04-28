6162 GLEN EAGLES COURT.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Are you dying for a home gym? Now is your chance! The garage has completely built out level platform with horse stall mats inside, ready for your home gym equipment! This end unit townhouse has been renovated! Gorgeous new flooring has been installed, whole house painted, new toilets, new caulking, steam cleaned, the whole house has been power washed and deep cleaned! The master bedroom is equipped with a lifetime warranty set of high quality blackout shades from next Day Blinds along with black out curtains on top for the best sleep of your life! Home is vacant, sanitized, and ready for you! This is an ideal location off of Route 50 for easy commute in to DC. Minutes from Arlington! Listing agent is owner!