2904 PEYTON RANDOLPH #201

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Ideal 1BR 1BA updated condo in Falls Church - 1 mile to E Falls Church METRO station and within walking distance to grocery supermarket, shops and restaurants. Light and bright and spotless with renovated kitchen including replaced cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances plus in-unit PERSONAL washer/dryer. Wood floors through-out replaced double pane windows, recessed lights and 2 ceiling fans as well as extra storage and 2 off-street parking passes. Act fast - best value in Falls Church as so close to everywhere you need to go.