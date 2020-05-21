6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 6/30/20! Gorgeous! 3 levels of 1430 sqft luxury living. 1 mile to Huntington metro. Living & dining room flooded with sunlight & gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 2 large pantries & walk out to deck. Exquisite master bedroom featuring wood barn doors, Elfa closet system & vaulted ceilings. Updated bathrooms. Spacious family room in lower level with wood fireplace & full bath. Separate laundry. Relax on huge deck backing to trees! Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $50/month pet rent. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2295) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.