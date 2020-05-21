All apartments in Rose Hill
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT

6318 Chimney Wood Court
Location

6318 Chimney Wood Court, Rose Hill, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 6/30/20! Gorgeous! 3 levels of 1430 sqft luxury living. 1 mile to Huntington metro. Living & dining room flooded with sunlight & gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 2 large pantries & walk out to deck. Exquisite master bedroom featuring wood barn doors, Elfa closet system & vaulted ceilings. Updated bathrooms. Spacious family room in lower level with wood fireplace & full bath. Separate laundry. Relax on huge deck backing to trees! Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $50/month pet rent. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2295) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT have any available units?
6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT have?
Some of 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6318 CHIMNEY WOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
