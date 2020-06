Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

It is a three bedroom, one bath house with a huge yard great for a dog. It is fully furnished with 2 queen beds and a twin bed can be put in the third bedroom. Central air and heat work great. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Great location, 8 minutes to Old Town Alexandria, 5 minutes to Kingstowne, 10 minutes to Ft. Belvoir, 5 minutes to Huntington Metro.