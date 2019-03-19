6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great home on a spacious, fenced lot. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters and stainless appliances. Additional, large room on back side of main level. The living area is all very open and bright. Three bedrooms and 2 baths on main level. Basment is carpeted with two very large, open living areas. Fireplace is in the basement along with half bath, full washer and dryer. Single car attached garage and lots of space in driveway for parking. The home is close to shopping and only a few minutes from the Springfield Mall, Kingstowne, and restaurants. Walk to Metro bus stop. Very short drive to Van Dorn Metro. Easy access to beltway. Lee District Park and aquatic center only 1-2 miles away!