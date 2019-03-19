All apartments in Rose Hill
6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE
6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE

6014 Leewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Leewood Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great home on a spacious, fenced lot. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters and stainless appliances. Additional, large room on back side of main level. The living area is all very open and bright. Three bedrooms and 2 baths on main level. Basment is carpeted with two very large, open living areas. Fireplace is in the basement along with half bath, full washer and dryer. Single car attached garage and lots of space in driveway for parking. The home is close to shopping and only a few minutes from the Springfield Mall, Kingstowne, and restaurants. Walk to Metro bus stop. Very short drive to Van Dorn Metro. Easy access to beltway. Lee District Park and aquatic center only 1-2 miles away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 LEEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
